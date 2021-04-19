News
Bright Armenia leader: Our brothers will be able to continue contract military service, protecting our borders
Bright Armenia leader: Our brothers will be able to continue contract military service, protecting our borders
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Our brothers who went through the war instead of going abroad for work will be able to continue contract military service, protecting our borders. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its faction in the National Assembly (NA), wrote this on Facebook.

"The NA fully adopted the Bright Armenia faction’s draft amendments to the Law on Military Service and the Status of  Servicemen, whereby the age limit for contract military service will increase by an average of 5 years.

It is proposed to set the age limit for being in contract military service to 50—for rank-and-file, junior and senior non-commissioned officers, 48-52—for junior officers, 50-55—for senior officers, 55-58—for colonels, 63—for higher ranks," Marukyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն
