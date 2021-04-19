Bright Armenia MP on ruling bloc: I hope they will not do that extreme stupidity

YEREVAN. – I hope that [the parliament majority] My Step [faction] will be so sensible that it will not bring the package of the Electoral Code to the parliament. Gevorg Gorgisyan, secretary of the opposition Bright Armenia faction in the National Assembly (NA), on Monday told this to reporters in the NA.
"According to all calculations, [PM] Nikol Pashinyan will resign on April 25-26; this will mean an amendment to the Electoral Code when the prime minister has already resigned—which is absurd. I hope they [My Step] do not do that extreme stupidity. The amendment that has already been made must be adapted to, and we will go to the [snap parliamentary] elections [slated for June 20] with that. Or the prime minister does not want to resign; that's why they want to amend.
As for their promises, including in terms of amending the Electoral Code, they have not kept any promise. They just want to justify the grants they ‘ate.’ It has nothing to do with Armenia's interests," Gorgisyan added.
The NA recently adopted an Electoral Code draft amendment which abolishes the "rating" electoral system and adopts a simple proportional-representation electoral system with closed electoral lists in Armenia. President Armen Sarkissian, however, has stated that he will not sign this draft into law, but will also not petition to the Constitutional Court challenging the constitutionality of this bill, which means it will enter into force by virtue of law.