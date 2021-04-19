Armenia legislature approves several amendments to laws

Armenian freedom fighter: Armenia must extend, not shorten term of military service

Employees of Armenia's Sotk gold mine shut down road with demand for their salaries

Armenia PM signs decision to postpone advisor's visit to Syunik Province for a month

FM adviser: Armenian Genocide recognition process remains one of our priorities

Armenia delegation member: POWs’ issue will be discussed at PACE Tuesday

Armenia hospitals’ bed capacity for Covid is used up, says health ministry official

Armenia health ministry official: We have increase in coronavirus mortality

What Genocide anniversary commemorations are planned in Armenia?

Iranian MFA speaks on talks with Saudi Arabia

COVID-19: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated

Armenia delegation member: Armenian POWs’ issue discussed at PACE Conservatives and Reformists political group

EU urges Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine

Bright Armenia MP on ruling bloc: I hope they will not do that extreme stupidity

Trump slams Biden's plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

Number of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan is higher than Baku confirmed, says ombudsman

Bright Armenia leader: Our brothers will be able to continue contract military service, protecting our borders

Armenia ambassador to Israel is charged

Cost of copper is growing by over 1%

Artsakh search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues Monday

Armenia army launches another military exercise, Smerch missile system also used

298 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Drive-by shooting in Louisiana, 5 injured critically

World oil prices dropping

17 people arrested in Helsinki protest against Covid restrictions

Brazil urges women to delay pregnancy as much as possible due to coronavirus

Alaska to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists

Armenian National Congress party official: Leader of Armenia is liar

US calls for ban on Peloton treadmill over child’s death

US nurse charged for threatening to kill Vice-President Kamala Harris

Armenia dancers pay tribute to martyrs of Armenian Genocide with group dance

Slovakia President supports Czech government's actions to expel Russian diplomats

Financial Times: Saudi Arabia's and Iran's top officials hold direct talks

NATO already blames Russia for explosion in Czech Republic's Vrbetice

Greece can't overlook its discord with Turkey

Iran unveils two advanced defense systems

Russian NTV federal television prepares report on Pashinyan's visit to Moscow

Armenia ex-National Security Service chief renounces lawsuit against PM and his spokesperson

Armenia PM, Anna Hakobyan express condolences on occasion of death of Vartan Gregorian

Czech citizens pour ketchup on walls of Russia Embassy in Prague

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan is violating international principles, military conflict continues

Armenia ex-Deputy PM: Authorities preparing to take advantage of April 24th for campaigning

Syria to hold presidential elections on May 26

Armenia Ombudsman: Certain officials have distorted notions of their status

Armenia PM chairs consultation in Dilijan, discusses current economic situation and future plans

Armenia opposition MP on upcoming discussion on Armenian POWs in the PACE

Karabakh confirms 7 coronavirus cases

Armenia Ombudsman responds to Azerbaijan President's statements about Armenians

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits southern Iran

Iranian Parliament Speaker says there will be timely response to sabotage in Natanz

Armenia ex-defense minister tells army generals and officers to get ready to be 'sentenced'

Iran says talks in Vienna are on right track

Armenia confirms 547 coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Czech Republic might not let Russia participate in tender for construction of nuclear power plant

Zakharova responds to Czech Republic's expulsion of Russia diplomats

Armenia opposition MP: PACE Chairmanship and Bureau approve discussion on Armenian POWs

Ukraine's MFA decides to expel Russian diplomat from country

US President sets immigration quotas for refugees

Emmanuel Macron intends to negotiate with Vladimir Putin

US and Japan to work together on 5G

China accuses Japan and US of interfering in China's internal affairs

Russia intends to expel Ukrainian consul

French citizens refuse to leave Pakistan despite embassy call

Farewell ceremony for Prince Philip takes place in UK

Armenia president Sarkissian will not sign law on Electoral Code amendments

Worldwide death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 3 million

Iranian leader instructs army to increase its combat readiness

Karabakh emergency service: Another body found during search Saturday

Aircompany Armenia launches 2 new flights

Qatar intends to host COVID-free World Cup

Baku has “unique” interpretation of OSCE Minsk Group further mission goals

Pashinyan: There will be parliamentary elections in Armenia in near future

PM: We cannot say there is complete justice, fairness in Armenia today

Pashinyan: Attack on Armenia means attack on Russia

Eight new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Iran accuses Arab League, Persian Gulf Cooperation Council of making "irresponsible comments"

Armenia political party holds congress

Armenia army ex-first deputy chief sues President, PM

5kg baby girl is born in Yerevan hospital

Armenia independent MP: Sotk gold mine workers continue blocking road, railway leading to it

Nagorno-Karabakh: X-Ray of the Conflict

Canada Province of Alberta recognizes Armenian Genocide

Catholicos, Artsakh President discuss challenges facing Karabakh Armenians

Erdogan: Israel is enemy of Islam

Armenia premier speaks in Vayots Dzor Province (PHOTOS)

Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Syria President on National Day

870 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Razm.info publishes names of 71 more Karabakh war martyrs about whom Armenian official sources did not disclose

Artsakh emergency service: Search for fallen soldiers’ bodies yielded no results Friday

Iran actions on uranium enrichment do not benefit talks, says Biden.

Spokesperson: Armenia PM is in Vayots Dzor Province

Newspaper: Armenia authorities “get to work”

FBI launching new investigation in connection with China government

Newspaper: Armenia delegation to face hard battles at PACE

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan seeking first woman candidate on his electoral list

US sanctions on Russia “mostly symbolic,” economists say

First Hyundai pickup truck was officially presented

Victoria Nuland: US needs to continue to pressure Turkey over Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia President: We Armenians created artificial barriers with and were afraid of the Diaspora

Armenia President on Artsakh issue and Georgia's concerns about new realities in region