EU urges Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine
EU urges Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The European Union calls on Russia to withdraw its troops from the border with Ukraine, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said in a video message before the talks by video link of the EU FMs.

The EU chief believes the situation on the border remains extremely dangerous.

He added that the FMs are going to discuss the situation on the Ukrainian border, where Russian troops are deployed for field exercises.

The EU also invited Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to join the online conference before discussing the Ukrainian topic to present Kyiv's vision over the situation developed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
