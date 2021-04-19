Armenia delegation member: Armenian POWs’ issue discussed at PACE Conservatives and Reformists political group

The issue of Armenian prisoners of war was discussed at the morning sitting of the Conservatives and Reformists political group of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), where there were also Azerbaijanis; their number is large in that group. Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP and member of the Armenian delegation to PACE, Mikayel Melkumyan—who is also in Strasbourg, France—, on Monday wrote this on Facebook.

"We [the Armenian delegation] presented the situation on the ground: They are prisoners of war, but they are, in fact, in the status hostages, and the disgraceful situation—that there are about two hundred [Armenian] captives [in Azerbaijan]—must be settled quickly.

That is, the issue that the European Court of Human Rights has accepted the fact that it is not being implemented was clearly presented during the discussion.

Their [the Azerbaijani delegation’s] only counter-argument was that they [the captive Armenians] are not prisoners of war, but terrorists.

That is, I clearly asked this question in this political group. Tomorrow evening, when this issue is to be discussed in the plenary session, it is obvious to us that the only argument of the Azerbaijanis is that they [the captive Armenians] are not prisoners of war, but just terrorists," Melkumyan added.