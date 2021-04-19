News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia delegation member: Armenian POWs’ issue discussed at PACE Conservatives and Reformists political group
Armenia delegation member: Armenian POWs’ issue discussed at PACE Conservatives and Reformists political group
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The issue of Armenian prisoners of war was discussed at the morning sitting of the Conservatives and Reformists political group of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), where there were also Azerbaijanis; their number is large in that group. Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP and member of the Armenian delegation to PACE, Mikayel Melkumyan—who is also in Strasbourg, France—, on Monday wrote this on Facebook.

"We [the Armenian delegation] presented the situation on the ground: They are prisoners of war, but they are, in fact, in the status hostages, and the disgraceful situation—that there are about two hundred [Armenian] captives [in Azerbaijan]—must be settled quickly.

That is, the issue that the European Court of Human Rights has accepted the fact that it is not being implemented was clearly presented during the discussion.

Their [the Azerbaijani delegation’s] only counter-argument was that they [the captive Armenians] are not prisoners of war, but terrorists.

That is, I clearly asked this question in this political group. Tomorrow evening, when this issue is to be discussed in the plenary session, it is obvious to us that the only argument of the Azerbaijanis is that they [the captive Armenians] are not prisoners of war, but just terrorists," Melkumyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia delegation member: POWs’ issue will be discussed at PACE Tuesday
The matter was entered into the agenda…
 Number of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan is higher than Baku confirmed, says ombudsman
Tatoyan petitioned to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the Council of Europe, the UN Commissioners for Human Rights, and some other international bodies…
 Artsakh search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues Monday
This time in the Jrakan (Jabrayil) region…
 Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan is violating international principles, military conflict continues
Tatoyan emphasized that the Azerbaijani authorities are...
 Armenia Ombudsman responds to Azerbaijan President's statements about Armenians
The speech of the President of Azerbaijan on...
 Armenia ex-defense minister tells army generals and officers to get ready to be 'sentenced'
Many people who have a...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos