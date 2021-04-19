Armenian freedom fighter: Armenia must extend, not shorten term of military service

Anyone who understands the value of a state needs to realize that the term of military service must be extended, not shortened. This is what commander of the Sisian military detachment, freedom fighter Ashot Minasyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, touching upon Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent statement that the term of fixed-term military service needs to be shortened.
“A person who hasn’t served in the army doesn’t know the value of the army. The army is one of the largest pillars of a state. What can one expect from a person like Nikol Pashinyan?” the freedom fighter said and recalled the practice of different countries, particularly Israel where even women serve in the army.
Asked what the authorities’ statements are targeted at and whether they want to have an army when Azerbaijan declares that it is adding arms and creating a stronger army, Minasyan said the following: “This implies perdition of the state. Nikol Pashinyan came to power to destroy the state and statehood.”