Armenia health ministry official: We have increase in coronavirus mortality

YEREVAN. – Sadly, we have an increase in the indicator of coronavirus mortality rate. Instead of 1.8 in the previous months, we have an indicator of 1.9, which is very disturbing. Romella Abovyan, head of the Epidemiology Department of Nosocomial Infections at the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Armenia, told this to a press conference on Monday.
Also, she called on people to follow the anti-epidemic rules during the Armenian Genocide anniversary commemorations to be held Saturday, as in parallel with contacts between people, the risk of spreading COVID-19 will also increase, and therefore Armenia may have some considerable number of coronavirus cases that may emerge after the dormant period.