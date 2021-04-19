News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.2
EUR
625.49
RUB
6.89
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia health ministry official: We have increase in coronavirus mortality
Armenia health ministry official: We have increase in coronavirus mortality
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Sadly, we have an increase in the indicator of coronavirus mortality rate. Instead of 1.8 in the previous months, we have an indicator of 1.9, which is very disturbing. Romella Abovyan, head of the Epidemiology Department of Nosocomial Infections at the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Armenia, told this to a press conference on Monday.

Also, she called on people to follow the anti-epidemic rules during the Armenian Genocide anniversary commemorations to be held Saturday, as in parallel with contacts between people, the risk of spreading COVID-19 will also increase, and therefore Armenia may have some considerable number of coronavirus cases that may emerge after the dormant period.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia hospitals’ bed capacity for Covid is used up, says health ministry official
Although the coronavirus-related situation is stable in the country…
 COVID-19: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated
Biden recalled that the US authorities intend to provide all adults in the country with access to vaccines from Monday...
 17 people arrested in Helsinki protest against Covid restrictions
Fourteen of them were fined for violating police orders while two others—for not obeying the rules.
 Brazil urges women to delay pregnancy as much as possible due to coronavirus
Saying that the variants of Covid-19 in Brazil have been more aggressive in pregnant women…
 Alaska to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists
The program is part of a broader effort to encourage tourism to this US state…
 Karabakh confirms 7 coronavirus cases
Overall, Artsakh has confirmed...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos