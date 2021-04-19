FM adviser: Armenian Genocide recognition process remains one of our priorities

YEREVAN. – No talks are taking place and no talks are planned between Armenia and Turkey. Marta Ayvazyan, Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, told this to a press conference on Monday.
"The process of international recognition of the Armenian Genocide remains one of our [Armenia’s] priorities. We do not miss any opportunity to raise this issue at international platforms, as well as to make efforts—in our bilateral contacts—to fulfill our main task: the broadest possible recognition of the Genocide; no change has taken place in this regard," Ayvazyan added.