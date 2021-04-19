News
Monday
April 19
News
Monday
April 19
Danske Bank CEO resigns on suspicion of money laundering
Danske Bank CEO resigns on suspicion of money laundering
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Incidents

The Danske Bank management board announced the resignation of CEO Chris Vogelzang. The banker is suspected of participating in money laundering while working at ABN AMRO bank, according to a press release, TASS reported.

In a press statement, Chris Vogelzang expressed surprise at the charges against him, but given the recent money-laundering investigation involving Danske Bank, he sees no other way out of the situation than voluntary withdrawal.

Vogelzang was appointed head of the Danish bank about 2 years ago. He was invited to take Danske Bank out of the biggest money-laundering scandal, carried out through the now-closed branch in Estonia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
