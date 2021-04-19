Danske Bank CEO resigns on suspicion of money laundering

The Danske Bank management board announced the resignation of CEO Chris Vogelzang. The banker is suspected of participating in money laundering while working at ABN AMRO bank, according to a press release, TASS reported.
In a press statement, Chris Vogelzang expressed surprise at the charges against him, but given the recent money-laundering investigation involving Danske Bank, he sees no other way out of the situation than voluntary withdrawal.
Vogelzang was appointed head of the Danish bank about 2 years ago. He was invited to take Danske Bank out of the biggest money-laundering scandal, carried out through the now-closed branch in Estonia.