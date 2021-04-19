News
Armenia ruling bloc MP: You must either make the enemy manageable or destroy it
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – We will see as to what format the [Armenian] army will be, what regulations will be. I can say one thing for sure that the back of the army must be straightened very quickly, we must have the most combat-ready army in the region, and our “bar” should no longer be Azerbaijan, but other countries in the region, including Turkey. Armen Khachatryan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Monday told this to reporters in the NA.

He noted that no one had spoken about any friendship with Turkey. "Let's leave aside the fake agenda: is Turkey a friend or a foe? We all know that Turkey has an unfriendly attitude towards Armenia and the Armenian people. Yes, we have inimical relations with Turkey for centuries. But what to do with the enemy? You must either make the enemy manageable or destroy [it]. You have to defeat the enemy in various domains, both economic and military. During this [recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war, we destroyed the enemy as much as possible, they have suffered great losses, and although the [military] forces [between us] were obviously disproportionate, the enemy suffered considerable and substantial losses, which it conceals," Khachatryan added.

He stressed that the Armenian army should be as professional as possible, and it is clear that the norms and principles of military service should be reviewed. "Since we cannot allow our army to be idle, our soldier must not have free time during the service, and [must] spend all [his] service in training," noted the My Step lawmaker.
