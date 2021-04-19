Karabakh emergency situations service on news about Azerbaijanis entering Stepanakert and making purchases

Azerbaijanis can’t enter Stepanakert and make purchases in stores. This is what Deputy Head of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Boris Avagyan said during today’s working discussion hosted by the National Assembly, commenting on the news that was reported on the Internet.
Avagyan added that this is ruled out.
“I don’t know who is spreading this fake news. If that happens, as an official, I promise to capture the particular Azerbaijani with the help of service pistol,” he said, adding that he is certain that no resident of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will sell anything to an Azerbaijani, regardless of the price.