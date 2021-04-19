Lithuania: the elderly have no money left for food due to quarantine

Armenia 1st President receiving symptomatic treatment after testing positive for COVID-19

Armenia minister, Iran Ambassador discuss design of Sisian-Kajaran-Agarak road

Armenia MP Sergey Bagratyan prevents citizen's attempt to commit suicide

Group of veterans of Russia Internal Affairs Ministry awarded by order of Armenia police chief

ICRC Armenia representative: Azerbaijan allows Armenian POWs to talk to family members on the phone

PACE to discuss Armenian POWs issue, almost 200 Armenians gets AstraZeneca vaccine, 19.04.21 digest

Armenia court rules to annul police chief's order, policeman's position restored

Armenia President signs laws

Swedish public health agency issues guidelines for people who was vaccinated against COVID-19

Armenia PM Pashinyan to not be questioned at court in criminal case against opposition party leader

Karabakh official views actions of several deputies of Armenia PM's alliance as misuse of office

Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun to run in snap parliamentary elections, if they are held

Danske Bank CEO resigns on suspicion of money laundering

Karabakh official dismissed during discussion held in Armenia parliament

Armenia missing serviceman's parent: I'll be government officials' nightmare, if my son isn't returned

Armenian ruling party MP: I can't say if Azerbaijan wants to accede to EEU and how Armenia will react to that

Armenia ruling party MP: Parliament to consider large package of bills on amendments to Electoral Code next week

Armenia opposition MP at PACE: Baku's "reasoning" that those captured after Nov. 10 aren't POWs is obscene lie

Dollar holding steady in Armenia

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council meeting is held chaired by member Jhangiryan

Karabakh emergency situations service on news about Azerbaijanis entering Stepanakert and making purchases

Karabakh Parliament Speaker expresses condolences on death of Ashot Shmavonyan

Armenia parliament majority member: There are at least 3-4 options for unblocking roads

Armenia ruling bloc MP: You must either make the enemy manageable or destroy it

Karabakh Security Council Secretary receives Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine

Armenia legislature approves several amendments to laws

Armenian freedom fighter: Armenia must extend term of military service, not shorten it

Employees of Armenia's Sotk gold mine shut down road with demand for their salaries

Armenia PM signs decision to postpone advisor's visit to Syunik Province for a month

FM adviser: Armenian Genocide recognition process remains one of our priorities

Armenia delegation member: POWs’ issue will be discussed at PACE Tuesday

Armenia hospitals’ bed capacity for Covid is used up, says health ministry official

Armenia health ministry official: We have increase in coronavirus mortality

What Genocide anniversary commemorations are planned in Armenia?

Iranian MFA speaks on talks with Saudi Arabia

COVID-19: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated

Armenia delegation member: Armenian POWs’ issue discussed at PACE Conservatives and Reformists political group

EU urges Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine

Bright Armenia MP on ruling bloc: I hope they will not do that extreme stupidity

Trump slams Biden's plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

Number of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan is higher than Baku confirmed, says ombudsman

Bright Armenia leader: Our brothers will be able to continue contract military service, protecting our borders

Armenia ambassador to Israel is charged

Cost of copper is growing by over 1%

Artsakh search for fallen soldiers’ remains continues Monday

Armenia army launches another military exercise, Smerch missile system also used

298 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Drive-by shooting in Louisiana, 5 injured critically

World oil prices dropping

17 people arrested in Helsinki protest against Covid restrictions

Brazil urges women to delay pregnancy as much as possible due to coronavirus

Alaska to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to tourists

Armenian National Congress party official: Leader of Armenia is liar

US calls for ban on Peloton treadmill over child’s death

US nurse charged for threatening to kill Vice-President Kamala Harris

Armenia dancers pay tribute to martyrs of Armenian Genocide with group dance

Slovakia President supports Czech government's actions to expel Russian diplomats

Financial Times: Saudi Arabia's and Iran's top officials hold direct talks

NATO already blames Russia for explosion in Czech Republic's Vrbetice

Greece can't overlook its discord with Turkey

Iran unveils two advanced defense systems

Russian NTV federal television prepares report on Pashinyan's visit to Moscow

Armenia ex-National Security Service chief renounces lawsuit against PM and his spokesperson

Armenia PM, Anna Hakobyan express condolences on occasion of death of Vartan Gregorian

Czech citizens pour ketchup on walls of Russia Embassy in Prague

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan is violating international principles, military conflict continues

Armenia ex-Deputy PM: Authorities preparing to take advantage of April 24th for campaigning

Syria to hold presidential elections on May 26

Armenia Ombudsman: Certain officials have distorted notions of their status

Armenia PM chairs consultation in Dilijan, discusses current economic situation and future plans

Armenia opposition MP on upcoming discussion on Armenian POWs in the PACE

Karabakh confirms 7 coronavirus cases

Armenia Ombudsman responds to Azerbaijan President's statements about Armenians

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits southern Iran

Iranian Parliament Speaker says there will be timely response to sabotage in Natanz

Armenia ex-defense minister tells army generals and officers to get ready to be 'sentenced'

Iran says talks in Vienna are on right track

Armenia confirms 547 coronavirus cases, 21 deaths

Czech Republic might not let Russia participate in tender for construction of nuclear power plant

Zakharova responds to Czech Republic's expulsion of Russia diplomats

Armenia opposition MP: PACE Chairmanship and Bureau approve discussion on Armenian POWs

Ukraine's MFA decides to expel Russian diplomat from country

US President sets immigration quotas for refugees

Emmanuel Macron intends to negotiate with Vladimir Putin

US and Japan to work together on 5G

China accuses Japan and US of interfering in China's internal affairs

Russia intends to expel Ukrainian consul

French citizens refuse to leave Pakistan despite embassy call

Farewell ceremony for Prince Philip takes place in UK

Armenia president Sarkissian will not sign law on Electoral Code amendments

Worldwide death toll from COVID-19 surpasses 3 million

Iranian leader instructs army to increase its combat readiness

Karabakh emergency service: Another body found during search Saturday

Aircompany Armenia launches 2 new flights

Qatar intends to host COVID-free World Cup

Baku has “unique” interpretation of OSCE Minsk Group further mission goals

Pashinyan: There will be parliamentary elections in Armenia in near future

PM: We cannot say there is complete justice, fairness in Armenia today

Pashinyan: Attack on Armenia means attack on Russia