Monday
April 19
Karabakh emergency situations service on news about Azerbaijanis entering Stepanakert and making purchases
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijanis can’t enter Stepanakert and make purchases in stores. This is what Deputy Head of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Boris Avagyan said during today’s working discussion hosted by the National Assembly, commenting on the news that was reported on the Internet.

Avagyan added that this is ruled out.

“I don’t know who is spreading this fake news. If that happens, as an official, I promise to capture the particular Azerbaijani with the help of service pistol,” he said, adding that he is certain that no resident of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic will sell anything to an Azerbaijani, regardless of the price.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
