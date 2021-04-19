News
Monday
April 19
News
Swedish public health agency issues guidelines for people who was vaccinated against COVID-19
Swedish public health agency issues guidelines for people who was vaccinated against COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The Swedish public health agency has issued guidelines for people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to the new rules, vaccinated people can meet other people indoors, hug and go shopping.

COVID-19 restrictions still operate in Sweden: it is forbidden to hold meetings in closed rooms, elderly people are not recommended to visit shops and other public places. There are restrictions on the operation of restaurants, bars, libraries.

The Swedish public health agency notes that the country is now experiencing the third wave of coronavirus. Meanwhile, no decrease in the virus spread level has been noted.

Over the entire time of the pandemic in Sweden, more than 900,000 people were infected with COVID-19, and the death toll has reached 13,788.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
