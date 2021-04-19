Armenian ruling party MP: I can't say if Azerbaijan wants to accede to EEU and how Armenia will react to that

I can’t say if Azerbaijan wants to accede to the Eurasian Economic Union or not, how Russia is reacting to this or how Armenia will react to it. Armen Khachatryan, a member of the majority My Step faction in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Monday told this to reporters in the NA, talking about Azerbaijan’s possible participation in the session of the Eurasian Economic Union on April 29-30 and Armenia’s possible veto.
Asked if Azerbaijan participating in the session or acceding to the Eurasian Economic Union in the future under the condition that it returns Armenian prisoners of war is acceptable for him, Khachatryan said it is unacceptable. “I don’t accept Azerbaijan setting any condition for the return of prisoners of war. The return of prisoners of war is regulated by the norms of international law. Azerbaijan is obliged to return our prisoners of war without any preconditions. The international community needs to work more actively in this direction and solve the issue,” he said.