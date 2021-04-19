Employees of Armenia's Sotk gold mine shut down road with demand for their salaries

A group of employees of the Sotk gold mine today shut down the road leading to the gold mine with the demand that they receive the salaries that they haven’t received for a long time now.
The employees added that the director of the gold mine is cheating them and not paying their salaries. “We worked and drove, for example, 3,500 km, and we had to receive AMD 300-350,000 for that, but the director only paid us AMD 120,000,” one of the demonstrators said, adding that this problem has remained unsolved for the past seven months already.