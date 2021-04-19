News
Armenia Supreme Judicial Council meeting is held chaired by member Jhangiryan
Armenia Supreme Judicial Council meeting is held chaired by member Jhangiryan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia, chaired by councilmember Gagik Jhangiryan took place Monday, SJC member Grigor Bekmezyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that seven of the ten members of the SJC were present at the meeting. "There was no issue of ensuring a vote," Bekmezyan noted in particular.

The election of a candidate for a judge of the Court of Cassation was supposed to take place at today's sitting, but it did not happen again. "The reason is the view of the councilmembers on various candidates. (…). The [respective] list was not compiled three times" Grigor Bekmezyan added.

He noted that four judges have been nominated for a judge of the Court of Cassation.
