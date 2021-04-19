News
Karabakh official views actions of several deputies of Armenia PM's alliance as misuse of office
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


I believe it is necessary to rule out any political speculation in regard to this issue. This is what Deputy Head of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Boris Avagyan said during today’s working discussion hosted by the National Assembly of Armenia in regard to the return of Armenian captives being illegally in Azerbaijan, commenting on why the plane of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh flew from Baku to Yerevan without Armenian prisoners of war.

Avagyan stated that there is no point in discussing the issue or the reason why the return of the prisoners of war is in this stage and that every second is real hell for all parents whose sons are prisoners of war.

“I’m surprised by the strength of the parents who continue to fight for the return of their children. To solve this issue, we need to conduct an analysis, and for that, it is necessary to have an understanding of the information field. I’m amazed that the deputies of the ruling My Step bloc of the National Assembly have started misusing office by saying that Armenia needs to address Russia for the return of the prisoners of war. In my opinion this is unacceptable. If a deputy allows himself to tell citizens to address the embassies of foreign countries, that deputy shouldn’t be in parliament. It would be better if such deputies didn’t give speeches,” Avagyan emphasized., adding that such statements make citizens feel discontent and outraged.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
