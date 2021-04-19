Armenia ruling party MP: Parliament to consider large package of bills on amendments to Electoral Code next week

The Constitution provides for very limited powers for the President, and in no way does the President have the power to comment on his concerns about a bill, just like the President did two days ago. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Hamazasp Danielyan told reporters in parliament today.
“The Constitution clearly states that the President either signs a law adopted by the National Assembly or forwards it to the Constitutional Court, if there is any problem with constitutionality, and it’s clear that there is no problem with constitutionality in regard to the bill on amendments to the Electoral Code. This is also stated in the President’s statement. The President doesn’t have the powers to make comments. He is probably trying to justify why he isn’t going to sign the law. If this bill was signed earlier, it would provide the opportunity to adopt the larger package of bills on amendments to the Electoral Code earlier,” he said.
Asked when the large package of bills on amendments to the Electoral Code will be introduced in the parliament’s agenda, Danielyan said the package will be introduced next week. “I believe we can consider the package and hold a voting next week. If the President doesn’t sign this package and a 21-day period is set, this will pose a risk for implementation of all the points of the bills during the snap elections set for June 20,” he added.