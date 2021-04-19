Greece lifts quarantine restrictions for travelers from EU, US, and several other countries

Greece has lifted quarantine restrictions for travelers from most European countries, as well as from Israel and the United States, AP reports.
Travelers from these countries will no longer be quarantined for seven days if they have a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test result issued within the previous 72 hours, according to the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority.
These countries include EU member states, the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Israel and Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.
Government spokesman Aristotelia Peloni called the new travel rules an experimental measure, noting that tourists are also subject to travel restrictions within the country.
Greece is still under partial isolation.