News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
USD
522.21
EUR
628.69
RUB
6.87
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
628.69
RUB
6.87
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Greece lifts quarantine restrictions for travelers from EU, US, and several other countries
Greece lifts quarantine restrictions for travelers from EU, US, and several other countries
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Greece has lifted quarantine restrictions for travelers from most European countries, as well as from Israel and the United States, AP reports.

Travelers from these countries will no longer be quarantined for seven days if they have a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test result issued within the previous 72 hours, according to the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority.

These countries include EU member states, the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Israel and Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Government spokesman Aristotelia Peloni called the new travel rules an experimental measure, noting that tourists are also subject to travel restrictions within the country.

Greece is still under partial isolation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lithuania: the elderly have no money left for food due to quarantine
People queue up at free canteens every day to somehow survive...
 Armenia 1st President receiving symptomatic treatment after testing positive for COVID-19
On April 14, Arman Musinyan informed...
 Swedish public health agency issues guidelines for people who was vaccinated against COVID-19
According to the new rules, vaccinated people can meet other people indoors, hug and go shopping...
 Karabakh Security Council Secretary receives Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine
As reported the Office of the...
 Armenia hospitals’ bed capacity for Covid is used up, says health ministry official
Although the coronavirus-related situation is stable in the country…
 Armenia health ministry official: We have increase in coronavirus mortality
Abovyan called on people to follow the anti-epidemic rules during the Armenian Genocide anniversary commemorations to be held Saturday…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos