Rwanda: French government bears significant responsibility for predictable genocide

The French government bears significant responsibility for the predictable genocide, according to the Rwandan government's report on France's role before and during the 1994 genocide, which killed 800,000 people, AP reported.

The report came amid Rwandan efforts to document the role of the French authorities before, during, and after the genocide, as part of steps taken by French President Emmanuel Macron to improve relations with Central African countries.

The 600-page report says France did nothing to stop the April and May 1994 massacres, and in the years following the genocide, even offering protection to some criminals.

In the years leading up to the genocide, former French President François Mitterrand and his administration knew about the preparations for the massacres - but continued to support the government of the then President of Rwanda, Juvenal Habyarimana.