Armenia missing serviceman's parent: I'll be government officials' nightmare, if my son isn't returned
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


They [the authorities] keep deceiving all the parents. I say that they must bring back our sons. This is what one of the parents of missing servicemen told reporters in front of the parliament building today.

“I want my child back. If they don’t bring him back, I will start dealing with their families of government officials. The authorities must bring back all of our missing servicemen. If Pashinyan doesn’t meet with me and doesn’t bring back my son, nothing will stand in my way. The government called two parents and told them to take their son who was in a bag. We didn’t send our sons so that they would be returned in bags. The missing servicemen need to be returned as soon as possible. I’ll be dealing with the government starting today. The other parents and I will be wherever the authorities will be while they campaign ahead of the elections. I swear to be the nightmare of the government officials. They can’t offer me money. I’m going to deal with them. Nobody will be able to save them,” he declared.
