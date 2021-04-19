Karabakh official dismissed from office during discussion held in Armenia parliament

After attending today’s discussion on Armenian prisoners of war in the National Assembly of Armenia, Deputy Head of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Boris Avagyan was informed that he had been dismissed from office. During a conversation with Armenian-News-NEWS.am, Avagyan said the decision came as a surprise for him.

“When I finished my briefing with reporters, I was told that while I was in the National Assembly, a decision had been taken to relieve me of my post. I don’t see any problem. It’s the President’s decision,” Avagyan said, adding that he was first told by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh and later the Minister of Internal Affairs, who said Avagyan must submit his weapon, certificate and uniform.

A few hours ago, Spokesperson of the Speaker of the National Assembly Lusine Avanesyan commented on Avagyan’s conversations with the presses and told Artsakhpress that Avagyan isn’t holding any position in Artsakh and can’t be presented with the former status of special assignments representative of the President.

Interestingly, there hadn’t been an announcement about his dismissal from the position of special assignments representative of the President on a voluntary basis. Moreover, when he was appointed Deputy Head of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh on March 12, the press release stated that Boris Avagyan is the special assignments representative of President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.

During a discussion on Armenian prisoners of war in the National Assembly of Armenia, Avagyan sharply criticized the deputies of the My Step faction, referring to them as incompetent and stating that they are acting in an inadmissible manner by speculating the issue of prisoners of war.

A short while ago, the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh issued an official press release regarding Avagyan’s dismissal.

Avagyan was appointed Deputy Head of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh on March 12 and had received the offer to be appointed to this position from the President of Artsakh.