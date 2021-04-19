News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
USD
522.21
EUR
628.69
RUB
6.87
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
628.69
RUB
6.87
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Israel's intelligence services believe that talks in Vienna will lead to US return to Iranian nuclear deal
Israel's intelligence services believe that talks in Vienna will lead to US return to Iranian nuclear deal
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Negotiations in Vienna between Iran and other world powers will lead the United States back to the 2015 nuclear deal, Israel Defense Intelligence and senior Mossad officials said at a national security cabinet meeting, Axios reported, citing sources at the meeting.

The Israeli government is very concerned about the return of the United States to the nuclear deal and is trying to convince the Joe Biden administration not to ease the pressure on Tehran.

The Mossad mainly briefed the cabinet on the state of the Iranian nuclear program. At the meeting, representatives of military intelligence discussed Iran's actions in the region.

The two intelligence agencies gave similar assessments of the Vienna talks.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Fox News that the Vienna talks with Iran were constructive and that there are real attempts to return to mutual compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

Sullivan added that the US will not lift the sanctions unless it has clarity and confidence that Iran will fully return to all of its obligations under the 2015 agreement.

Israeli officials said no new political decisions were made at the cabinet meeting, and Israel will continue its dialogue with the Biden administration on talks with Iran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran receives 1st batch of uranium enriched to 60%
The chairman of the Mejlis (parliament) of the country, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, tweeted...
 Khamenei says US proposals about nuclear deal are offensive
On March 10, US Secretary of State...
 IAEA inspectors visit Natanz nuclear site in Iran
The Iranian side announced on April 11 that an accident was recorded...
 Tehran says US must end economic terror against Iran
Tehran called on US President Joe Biden to end the policy of economic terror against Iran...
 UK, France and Germany are concerned about Iran's decision to enrich uranium to 60%
Rouhani calls for development of military and defense cooperation with Russia
At a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Tehran...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos