Armenia President signs laws

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on Saturday signed nearly two dozens of laws.
As reported the Staff of the President of Armenia, Sarkissian particularly signed the laws on the Anti-Corruption Committee, as well as on making amendments and supplements to the laws on operational intelligence actions; service within national security bodies; remuneration of persons holding state positions and public service positions; weapons; the Academy of Justice; ensuring of activities of, servicing and social guarantees for officials; approval of the rule book for the Police of Armenia; prevention of domestic violence, protection of persons subjected to domestic violence and family solidarity; state pensions and public service, as well as to the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Code and on repealing the law on the Special Investigation Service.