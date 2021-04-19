Group of veterans of Russia Internal Affairs Ministry awarded by order of Armenia police chief

April 17 is the day of veterans of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.
On the occasion of the day, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs hosted a solemn award ceremony during which, by the order of Chief of Police of Armenia Vahe Ghazaryan, a group of veterans of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were awarded medals.
The Police of Armenia report that the awards were granted by Deputy Director of the Bureau for Coordination of the Fight against Organized Crime, Major General Gari Zakharov and Representative of the Police of Armenia to the Russian Federation, Advisor of the Embassy of Armenia Edgar Arevshatyan.
Chairman of the Veterans Council of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federationn, Assistant to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel General Ivan Shilov received the Medal “For Strengthening of the Legal System”, and a group of veterans were awarded the Medal “For Strengthening of Cooperation”.