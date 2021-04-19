ICRC Armenia representative: Azerbaijan allows Armenian POWs to talk to family members on the phone

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Communication Programs Director of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia Zara Amatuni confirmed the news that Azerbaijan has allowed Armenian captives to have phone conversations with their family members.
“The main purpose of the regular visits of the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to those persons is to help them contact their families. As you know, the letters of the Red Cross are the conventional form of contacts. In regard to the recent events, upon the consent of the authorities, there was also an opportunity to establish connection via phone calls and use other means of communication,” Amatuni said.