Armenia President and Ombudsman visit military posts

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan today paid a working visit to the military posts of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense in Syunik Province, were shown the fortification line on the border, were told about the conditions of the on-duty servicemen and talked to the servicemen protecting the fortification line, as reported the Staff of the President of Armenia.
“You are performing your duties in the best way. Support each other, be alert, help each other and stay healthy. Remember your families, serve the homeland and support each other. During my talk with your commander, he said he thinks highly of you all. I accept his words of appraisal as an assessment. Be rest assured that we are all thinking of you boys. Stay strong,” the President said.