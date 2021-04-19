Armenia Armed Forces officers meet with relatives of war veterans

Yesterday officers of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, under the leadership of Head of the Military-Medical Department of the Armed Forces, Colonel S. Ohanyan, visited Vanadzor and met with the relatives of soldiers who died and servicemen and volunteer soldiers who received injuries during the war unleashed on September 27, 2020.
As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the officers clarified military-medical issues and drew up records on the spot in order to solve the raised issues in short periods of time. They also discussed the state support programs and the procedure for benefiting from them.
Ohanyan gave assignments to support the servicemen and volunteer soldiers with health problems and provide necessary medical aid through the efforts of the garrison military hospital.