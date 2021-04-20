Israel signs deal to buy millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer through 2022

Israel signed a deal to buy millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc through 2022, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, Reuters reported.
The new vaccinations will be suitable to protect people against different variants of the coronavirus, Netanyahu said in a statement.
The Israeli PM said he hopes to sign a similar deal to purchase the Moderna Inc—whose co-founder is American Armenian businessman Noubar Afeyan—vaccine.
"This means that very soon we will have more than enough vaccines, both for adults and children," he said.
With about 81% of citizens or residents over 16 having received both doses, infections and hospitalizations are down sharply in Israel.