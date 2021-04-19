News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
USD
522.21
EUR
628.69
RUB
6.87
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.21
EUR
628.69
RUB
6.87
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
UN Secretary-General says the world is 'on the verge of the abyss'
UN Secretary-General says the world is 'on the verge of the abyss'
Region:World News
Theme: Society

2020 was one of the three hottest on record, the United Nations report said, prompting the UN Secretary-General to declare that the world is "on the verge of the abyss."

A World Meteorological Organization (WMO) report says this is a "double blow" for the millions of people affected by extreme climate events.

The State of the Global Climate Report confirms its preliminary findings and is prepared for the US-led summit on April 22-23.

“We are on the verge of the abyss... We are seeing record levels in tropical storms, in the melting of ice sheets or glaciers, in relation to drought, heat waves and wildfires,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Reuters.

The report shows that the global average temperature in 2020 was about 1.2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial period, making it one of the three hottest years alongside 2016 and 2019, despite cooling in La Niña conditions.

Indicators noted included the record low Arctic sea ice extent in two months of 2020. About 80 percent of the oceans have experienced at least one sea heatwave in the past year.

The United States has had both the largest fires in history and the largest number of hurricanes. Hurricane Laura alone, which hit Louisiana on August 27, caused $ 19 billion in damage.

Death Valley, California, recorded the highest temperature in the world in 80 years at 54.4 degrees Celsius in August, the report says.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Blinken calls on countries to invest another $2bn in UN-backed coronavirus vaccine program
“To beat this pandemic, we need to aim much higher,” said the US Secretary of State…
 Iran defense minister: No limit to export of Iranian arms
For his part, the visiting Tajik defense minister voiced...
 Over 500 rape cases reported in Ethiopia's Tigray region
“Women say they have been raped by armed actors...
 New challenges have emerged in Tavush Province since conflict, says UN resident coordinator in Armenia
Sharp added that everything needs to be done for self-employment, as well as for the development of green ecology, education, and other domains...
 UN Secretary General condemns attacks on Asians amid pandemic
The Secretary General is deeply concerned about the rise in violence against Asians...
 UN Secretary-General spokesman says he has no comment on decision to hold snap parliamentary elections in Armenia
“We’re always for elections where people can express themselves freely as to their future,” said Stephane Dujarric…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos