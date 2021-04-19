Karabakh ex-emergency situations service deputy head summoned to Armenia National Security Service

Boris Avagyan, the already former deputy head of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), told reporters that he has been summoned to the National Security Service of Armenia and still doesn’t know the reason why.

Avagyan also informed that, a little while ago, a representative of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh took his service pistol from him and added that he has yet to receive the order of the President of Artsakh.

“I’ll respond when I read the text. I had a meeting with a group of deputies of the National Assembly of Armenia. It wasn’t a press conference. The deputies wanted to ask me questions about my activities, and I gave them advice. I stressed that I was criticizing as a citizen of Armenia, as an Armenian and as a parent. Since I was viewing my job as a service, if the President of Artsakh thinks Artsakh doesn’t need my service anymore, I don’t think there’s a problem with this,” he said.

Today the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh issued an official press release stating that Avagyan was dismissed from office for the opinions he expressed during a press conference in Yerevan and that he had talked about topics that are beyond the scope of his powers. Avagyan was appointed deputy head of the State Service for Emergency Situations on March 12 and had received the offer from the President of Artsakh.

In March, Avagyan had declared that the British HALO Trust, which was in Artsakh for demining, had transmitted to the Turkish special services the map of mined territories in Artsakh which provided Azerbaijan with the opportunity to cross the mined defense territories of the Defense Army of Artsakh during the 44-day war. After this statement, spokesperson of the President of Artsakh Lusine Avanesyan had declared that Avagyan hadn’t expressed the view of the President of Artsakh. Earlier, the HALO Trust had also refuted the news.