Armenia opposition MP calls on PACE to stop cultural vandalism in Armenian territories under Azerbaijan's control

Today marked the launch of the Spring Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, and one of the items on the agenda was the preservation of cultural and religious values.
Deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Naira Zohrabyan talked about Azerbaijani vandalism in the Armenian settlements that were transferred to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces following the signing of the capitulation agreement on November 10, 2020, noting that in the 21st century the fascist state of Azerbaijan is desecrating and destroying Armenian cultural monuments and that Aliyev and his wife are personally instructing to eradicate all traces of Armenia and Armenians on churches.
Zohrabyan also called on the Assembly to send an observation mission to the Armenian settlements that are currently under the control of Azerbaijan and suspend the cultural vandalism of the 21st century.
The Armenian MP shared Aliyev’s anti-Armenian statements and stated that the Assembly must silence Aliyev, who views Armenians as dogs and jackals.