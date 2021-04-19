Armenian POWs' issue included in PACE Spring Session agenda

The issue of Armenian prisoners of war is part of the agenda of the Spring Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which is taking place in a hybrid format.
The PACE has decided to hold urgent debates on “The arrest and detention of Alexei Navalny in January 2021” and on “The functioning of democratic institutions in Turkey”, as well as current affairs debates on “Covid passports or certificates: protection of fundamental rights and legal implications” and “Armenian prisoners of war and other captives”.
With 93 “in favor”, 21 “against” and 18 votes of abstinence, the agenda was approved.