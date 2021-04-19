Armenia President meets with residents of settlements of Syunik Province

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today visited the borderline Khnatsakh settlement of Syunik Province during a working visit to the province with Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan, as reported the Staff of the President of Armenia.

Sarkissian and Tatoyan met and talked to the residents and listened to them as they talked about security, the socio-economic situation and human rights protection. The residents said they’re living in uncertainty and can’t be involved in cattle-raising due to the very poor condition of roads.

They also stated that they have problems with earning a living since certain territories and mainly pastures are under the control of Azerbaijan following the war and set aside the renovation of roads, water supply and natural gas supply as the main issues.

In Khnatsakh, President Sarkissian also met with the head of the enlarged Tegh community and the heads of the Khoznavar and Vaghatur settlements (part of the community) who presented their problems.

The head of state proposed to present more detailed information regarding the primary issues of the communities to the Staff of the President and expressed willingness to help solve the problems within the limits of powers and potential of the President.