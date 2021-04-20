News
Newspaper: ARF to run in snap parliamentary elections in bloc with ex-President Kocharyan
Newspaper: ARF to run in snap parliamentary elections in bloc with ex-President Kocharyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Yesterday, the ARF [Dashnaktsutyun Party] made a political decision to run in the [snap] parliamentary elections to be held probably on June 20.

According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, during the ARF General Assembly, which took place on April 17-18, the issue of running in the possible snap elections on June 20 was discussed for a long time.

The thing is that when the ARF members had previously discussed the issue of the format in which they should run in the elections, they had come to the conclusion that they should go alone, without any bloc. However, yesterday, after long and heated discussions, they came to the conclusion that they should go to the elections in a bloc with RA second president Robert Kocharyan, reserving to him the honor of heading the electoral list.

Moreover, according to our information, the ARF has a demand: if they go with the Robert "Kocharyan" bloc, then every third of the top ten on the [electoral] list should be ARF representatives; that is, they will have a large number of representations.

We tried to talk about these issues with Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the ARF Supreme Body, who stated that at the moment he can clearly say that if there are snap [parliamentary] elections, the ARF will run, they have not yet decided in what format or what arrangement of the [electoral] list.
This text available in   Հայերեն
