Newspaper: New communities to fuse in Armenia, there will be mayoral elections in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: The authorities intend to implement community unification programs in Aragatsotn, Ararat, Armavir, Kotayk, Lori, and Shirak Provinces this year, after the possible snap parliamentary elections.

Zhoghovurd daily was informed that 186 communities will be involved in the unification programs, as a result of whose unification, 11 communities will be formed.

In particular, Vahagn Hovakimyan, a “well-known lawyer” of the [majority] My Step faction [in parliament] (…), has come up with the draft law On Making Amendments and an Addendum to the Law on Local Referendum, and wants to stipulate that local referendums can be held in those communities before the enlargement of communities.

That is, it turns out that after the snap elections, the authorities also aim to enlarge the communities, and then to hold local self-government elections, and are already introducing new drafts in this regard.

Also, there will be mayoral elections in [the capital] Yerevan.