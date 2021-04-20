Trump says he is seriously considering running for re-election in 2024

Former US leader Donald Trump is seriously considering running for president in 2024. He stated this in an interview with Fox News.
The former head of state noted that the next presidential elections will not take place soon, but judging by the—75 million—votes cast in his favor in the last elections, the level of his support remains high.
The former head of the White House noted that he takes the idea of running for president again very seriously.
"I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously," Trump said. "From a legal standpoint, I don't want to really talk about it yet, it's a little too soon."