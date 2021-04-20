Breathing COVID-19 testing system developed in Singapore

Singapore has developed innovative coronavirus breathing test machines that show results within two minutes, The Straits Times reported.
These devices, called TracieX, have already begun to work in test mode - even at the airport, where arriving passengers are offered to be tested for COVID-19 using this innovative.
According to the developers, with each exhalation volatile organic compounds are emitted, which are formed as a result of various biochemical reactions in human cells, and the device can record changes in the chemical composition of respiration.
The use of such tests will increase the flow of passengers at airports and at major events due to the fast processing of analyzes and low cost.