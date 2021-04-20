Armenia President at Goris Municipality: I have come to see with my own eyes what I hear about

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his working visit to Syunik Province of Armenia, President Armen Sarkissian, together with the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan, visited Goris Municipality, where he met with Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan, Sisian Mayor Artur Sargsyan, and several community leaders from the Goris enlarged community, the President's Press Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"Today I have come first of all to see with my own eyes what I hear, to hear from you personally about the problems, and let’s think about how I can help," said the President.
The aforesaid community leaders briefed the President on the situation and problems created after the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war, of which they considered the issues related to security and demarcation to be especially priority.
It was also noted that the residents of the border communities of the Syunik, whose main occupation is cattle breeding, are currently deprived of the opportunity to use pastures, even some privately owned land, as they are now under Azerbaijani control. As per them, this complicates the already difficult socioeconomic situation.
Unemployment, particularly the difficulties in the tourism sector in Goris, as well as infrastructure problems were also mentioned.
The chances of the presidential institute to assist in the solution of the problems were also discussed at the meeting. President Sarkissian noted that he will try to assist their solution as much as possible within the powers of the institution of the President.