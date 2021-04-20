French diplomat threatened with expulsion over cartoons of Prophet Muhammad

The French ambassador to Pakistan was threatened with expulsion from the country because of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, Reuters reported with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the Pakistani government is pushing for a parliamentary vote. Thus, the authorities are counting on the fact that they will be able to expel the diplomat.
This decision came after talks with the extreme right-wing Islamist movement Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan. Its members called on Pakistanis to protest massively.
In mid-April, thousands of people blocked major roads and railways in Pakistan and clashed with police in the streets over cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in French media. Saad Rizvi, leader of the far-right Islamist movement Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, was arrested for inciting unrest. He urged followers to rally across the country because Pakistani authorities are postponing the decision to expel the French ambassador.