Karabakh search for fallen, missing servicemen’s remains continues Tuesday

STEPANAKERT. – The search for the remains of servicemen fallen and considered missing during the recent military actions continues in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Tuesday—this time in the Hadrut region. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

Ever since November 13, 2020, Artsakh rescuers are carrying out search and rescue operations in the areas that are now outside Artsakh's jurisdiction.

As a result of this search carried out during these five months, a total of 1,544 bodies were found and retrieved from the currently lost territories of Artsakh, and according to preliminary data, 27 of these remains are of civilians.