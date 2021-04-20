News
Tuesday
April 20
News
Tuesday
April 20
Armenia Ombudsman meets with residents of Syunik Province's Shurnukh village
Armenia Ombudsman meets with residents of Syunik Province's Shurnukh village
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The President and Human Rights Defender of Armenia visited Shurnukh village during their visit to Syunik Province, the Office of the Human Rights Defender reports.

The residents presented security as a major issue that emerged due to the unlawful presence of Azerbaijani soldiers on the road to the village and added that there are also social issues that remain unsolved.

People were deprived of their homes, lands and pastures as a result of the process that was launched on the borders after the war. Due to the Azerbaijani presence, these people raised issues related to the construction of new apartments.

The Ombudsman reaffirmed his concept paper on the creation of a demilitarized buffer zone for guaranteeing human rights protection in Syunik Province.

The Staff of the President of Armenia and the Office of the Human Rights Defender will sum up the results of their visit and will take relevant steps, including joints steps, according to jurisdiction.
