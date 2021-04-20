Leadership crimes are hushed up in the Finnish army

In the Finnish defense forces, there is a culture of silence about official misconduct and even offenses by their superirs, Yle reported with reference to the MOT investigative journalism program.
Reporters noted that over the past ten years, about twenty cases of crimes committed by officers of the Finnish army have been brought before local courts.
The cases that have reached the court are just the tip of the iceberg. The strict hierarchy in the armed forces makes it difficult to cope with violations on the part of senior officers, the publication says.
Finnish courts go to cases of abuse of office by senior officers, misconduct, sexual harassment, as well as cases of promotion of relatives and bullying of subordinates. It is not uncommon in the Finnish army to perform official duties while drunk.
Finnish journalists interviewed 14 former and current military personnel. They agreed to speak only on the condition of anonymity. According to the military, they do not sue their superiors for fear of retaliation from their employer.