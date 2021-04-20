Yerevan Council of Elders bestows Honorary Citizen title upon alpinist Aghvan Chatinyan

During today’s session, the Council of Elders of Yerevan bestowed the title of Honorary Citizen of Yerevan upon Armenian alpinist, Merited Worker of Physical Culture and Sport of Armenia, Honorary Member of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia, Professor of the Armenian State Institute of Physical Culture and Sport and “Honorary Mountain Rescuer” of the USSR Aghvan Chatinyan for coaching and teaching for over 60 years, educating generations, making great contributions to physical culture and sport, making significant contributions to sports and the development of alpinism in Yerevan and prolific activities for the development of Armenian sports.
Chatinyan will turn 94 on November 20, 2021.