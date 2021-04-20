Armenia ruling bloc MP: Economic decline was only 7.6% last year

YEREVAN. – In 2020, the Armenian government implemented various programs worth more than 200 billion drams. Gevorg Papoyan, an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, said this during Tuesday’s traditional briefing in the National Assembly.
He stressed that last year the economic decline in Armenia was only 7.6 percent, although there was also a positive trend in some months, especially in December.
The lawmaker added that Armenia has recorded quite good indicators in some branches of the economy. "The making of clothes in the country has increased by 4.3 percent, [the production] of chemicals and chemical products—by 23.6 percent, [the manufacture] of finished metal products—by 20.6 percent," Papoyan said.
According to the MP of the ruling bloc, even a growth in exports has been registered in some domains in Armenia. Thus, exports of animal products increased by more than 50 percent, exports of vegetable products—by 27 percent, raw materials—by more than 11 percent, and footwear—by more than 15 percent.