Food poisoning in Armenia’s Tavush, 12-year-old child dies

Armenia ruling bloc MP: Economic decline was only 7.6% last year

Armbusinessbank has participated in information events to raise public awareness

Bright Armenia proposes to amend Constitution so that Diaspora Armenians can become ministers in country

Caucasus Heritage Watch warns of possible danger of Armenian Church in Artsakh

Former US Vice President Walter Mondale dies aged 94

Karabakh search for fallen, missing servicemen’s remains continues Tuesday

Vaccinations against coronavirus start in Artsakh

From which PACE member countries did delegates vote against putting Armenian POWs’ issue on agenda?

Value of gold rises

Armenia President at Goris Municipality: I have come to see with my own eyes what I hear about

Breathing COVID-19 testing system developed in Singapore

667 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Yerevan municipal council holding regular session

World oil prices going up

Person who killed man in Yerevan public transport vehicle turns himself in to police

Trump says he is seriously considering running for re-election in 2024

Newspaper: New communities to fuse in Armenia, there will be mayoral elections in Yerevan

Newspaper: Armenia parliamentary opposition to apply to Constitutional Court if President does not apply

Newspaper: ARF to run in snap parliamentary elections in bloc with ex-President Kocharyan

Elephants trample suspected poacher to death in South Africa

Israel signs deal to buy millions of doses of coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer through 2022

Armenia President meets with residents of settlements of Syunik Province

Armenia opposition MP calls on PACE to stop cultural vandalism in Armenian territories under Azerbaijan's control

Turkish journalist sentenced to 10 months in prison for insulting religious values

Armenia opposition MP at PACE: Baku's "War Trophy Park" must be closed

UN Secretary-General says the world is 'on the verge of the abyss'

Over 50 crime lords apprehended through special operation in Yerevan

Israel's intelligence services believe that talks in Vienna will lead to US return to Iranian nuclear deal

Armenian POWs' issue included in PACE Spring Session agenda

Britcoin: British authorities are exploring the possibility of creating a new digital currency

Karabakh President visits construction sites in Stepanakert, apartments to be ready in 2 years

Pakistan releases 11 policemen taken hostage by Islamists

Armenia President and Ombudsman visit military posts

Azerbaijan announces launch of hydroelectric power station in Karabakh's Mataghis village

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Jabrayil today

Turkish official: Construction of highway linking Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan has been launched

Rwanda: French government bears significant responsibility for predictable genocide

Greece lifts quarantine restrictions for travelers from EU, US, and several other countries

Karabakh ex-emergency situations service deputy head summoned to Armenia National Security Service

Armenia Armed Forces officers meet with relatives of war veterans

Lithuania: the elderly have no money left for food due to quarantine

Armenia 1st President receiving symptomatic treatment after testing positive for COVID-19

Armenia minister, Iran Ambassador discuss design of Sisian-Kajaran-Agarak road

Armenia MP Sergey Bagratyan prevents citizen's attempt to commit suicide

Group of veterans of Russia Internal Affairs Ministry awarded by order of Armenia police chief

ICRC Armenia representative: Azerbaijan allows Armenian POWs to talk to family members on the phone

PACE to discuss Armenian POWs issue, almost 200 Armenians get AstraZeneca vaccine, 19.04.21 digest

Armenia court rules to annul police chief's order, policeman's position restored

Armenia President signs laws

Swedish public health agency issues guidelines for people who was vaccinated against COVID-19

Armenia PM Pashinyan to not be questioned at court in criminal case against opposition party leader

Karabakh official views actions of several deputies of Armenia PM's alliance as misuse of office

Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun to run in snap parliamentary elections, if they are held

Danske Bank CEO resigns on suspicion of money laundering

Karabakh official dismissed from office during discussion held in Armenia parliament

Armenia missing serviceman's parent: I'll be government officials' nightmare, if my son isn't returned

Armenian ruling party MP: I can't say if Azerbaijan wants to accede to EEU and how Armenia will react to that

Armenia ruling party MP: Parliament to consider large package of bills on amendments to Electoral Code next week

Armenia opposition MP at PACE: Baku's "reasoning" that those captured after Nov. 10 aren't POWs is obscene lie

Dollar holding steady in Armenia

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council meeting is held chaired by member Jhangiryan

Karabakh emergency situations service on news about Azerbaijanis entering Stepanakert and making purchases

Karabakh Parliament Speaker expresses condolences on death of Ashot Shmavonyan

Armenia parliament majority member: There are at least 3-4 options for unblocking roads

Armenia ruling bloc MP: You must either make the enemy manageable or destroy it

Karabakh Security Council Secretary receives Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine

Armenia legislature approves several amendments to laws

Armenian freedom fighter: Armenia must extend term of military service, not shorten it

Employees of Armenia's Sotk gold mine shut down road with demand for their salaries

Armenia PM signs decision to postpone advisor's visit to Syunik Province for a month

FM adviser: Armenian Genocide recognition process remains one of our priorities

Armenia delegation member: POWs’ issue will be discussed at PACE Tuesday

Armenia hospitals’ bed capacity for Covid is used up, says health ministry official

Armenia health ministry official: We have increase in coronavirus mortality

What Genocide anniversary commemorations are planned in Armenia?

Iranian MFA speaks on talks with Saudi Arabia

COVID-19: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated

Armenia delegation member: Armenian POWs’ issue discussed at PACE Conservatives and Reformists political group

EU urges Russia to withdraw troops from border with Ukraine