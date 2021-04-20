Bright Armenia proposes to amend Constitution so that Diaspora Armenians can become ministers in country

According to the current Constitution, a member of the Government of the Republic of Armenia (RA) can only be an RA citizen; moreover, for not less than in the last 4 years. At the same time, he must meet the residency threshold for the same amount of time. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its faction in the National Assembly (NA), wrote this on Facebook.

"That is, the given norm is a direct obstacle for our compatriots from the diaspora, and their skills, connections and other opportunities to directly involve [them] in the key functions of state governance [in Armenia].

This is an unacceptable regulation in the system of internal state governance, especially in the current catastrophic situation, in the conditions of shortage of highly qualified personnel.

Accordingly, Bright Armenia intends to make an amendment in Section 1 of Article 148 of the Constitution, editing it so that a capable RA citizen who has reached the age of 25, speaks Armenian, can be a member of the [RA] Government (except the prime minister) regardless of the circumstance of being a citizen of another state, the term of obtaining RA citizenship, and the duration of the period of residence in the RA," Marukyan added in particular.