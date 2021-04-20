News
Tuesday
April 20
News
Tuesday
April 20
Armenia ruling bloc lawmaker: No official explanations from Moscow about vote at PACE
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There were no official explanations from Moscow about the vote at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE); so, it is hard to say anything. Arman Yeghoyan, an MP of the ruling My Step bloc of Armenia, said this during Tuesday’s traditional briefing in the National Assembly, commenting on the members of the Russian delegation to the PACE voting in solidarity with Azerbaijan and Turkey on the issue of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

The lawmaker suggested waiting for the return of the members of the Armenian delegation to Yerevan and asking them all the questions, including about this voting.

At that, Yeghoyan noted that the issue of Armenian captives will be discussed Tuesday at the PACE plenary session starting at 6pm Armenia time. As per the Armenian MP, according to this procedure, the adoption of a resolution is not expected. "But it is a step. It is not ruled out that the next step will be the adoption of a certain resolution; but already in future procedures which enable the introduction of such measures," the lawmaker stressed.

As reported earlier, the official website of PACE has published the results of the roll-call vote on the issue of urgently putting the matter of Armenian POWs on the agenda of the PACE spring session.

As Armenian News-NEWS.am previously reported, 93 delegates voted in favor of including the matter of Armenian POWs, other captives and displaced persons in the agenda, 21 voted against, and 18 others abstained from voting.

According to the results, eight of the 21 PACE delegates who voted against this matter represent Turkey, six—Azerbaijan, five—Russia, and one delegate each from Hungary and Serbia.

Another seven members of the Russian delegation abstained, but none of its members voted in favor.

It is noteworthy, however, that a member of the Turkish delegation voted in favor of putting this matter on the agenda.
