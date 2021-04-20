Ruling bloc MP: Armenia authorities discussing format of running in upcoming snap parliamentary elections

YEREVAN. – The Armenian authorities are discussing the format of running in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections. Arman Yeghoyan, an MP of the ruling My Step bloc of Armenia, said this during Tuesday’s traditional briefing in the National Assembly.
He noted that the issue of their running in these elections—slated for June 20—either in the format of a bloc or a separate political party was still being discussed. "There is no final decision yet," added the lawmaker.
Also, Yeghoyan noted that they were considering some political forces with which they could form a bloc, but he did not say which forces they are.
He reaffirmed that after his resignation, Nikol Pashinyan will be the acting Prime Minister again.