Bright Armenia on military service reduction proposal: PM Pashinyan makes promises he will not be able to fulfill

YEREVAN. – It is very tempting to make promises during the pre-election period, which then cannot be fulfilled. However, we know that the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has never avoided it. Gevorg Gorgisyan, secretary of the opposition Bright Armenia faction in the National Assembly (NA), said this during Tuesday’s traditional briefings in the NA, commenting on Pashinyan's statement that it is necessary to change the military service system in Armenia.

The PM had said that there was an idea to reduce the term of service of conscripts, in particular, to carry out a quarterly service every five years.

"Any idea must be based on some calculations. I am not sure that the prime minister has any calculation that today we can afford such a move without endangering the security of our country," Gorgisyan said.

He stressed that Pashinyan had made promises many times, but then he always found excuses why they were not fulfilled.

According to the opposition MP, the aforesaid recent statement by the premier is a cheap populist move. "Trying to get certain dividends during the pre-election period, he gives people this promise which, in the end, he will not be able to fulfill," Gevorg Gorgisyan concluded.