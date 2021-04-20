Armenia Ombudsman visits Syunik Province's Davit Bek village, discusses post-war situation

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and President Armen Sarkissian today visited Davit Bek village during their visit to Syunik Province, as reported the press service of the Office of the Human Rights Defender.

In Davit Bek village, they met with the mayor of Kapan and the heads of Davit Bek and Kaghnut villages and discussed the current situation in the community following the war that took place in September-November 2020. In particular, there are more social issues since people have been deprived of their lands or the opportunity to cultivate them since they are currently under Azerbaijan’s control.

The residents also raised the issue of lack of jobs. The Ombudsman and President suggested formulating the issues in writing for support within the scope of the jurisdiction of the President or Ombudsman.

During the war that took place in September-November 2020, the peaceful residents of Davit Bek village were affected by the attacks of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, as a result of which one peaceful civilian was killed, and several others were wounded.