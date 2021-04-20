News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 20
USD
521.89
EUR
629.29
RUB
6.85
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.29
RUB
6.85
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia Ombudsman visits Syunik Province's Davit Bek village, discusses post-war situation
Armenia Ombudsman visits Syunik Province's Davit Bek village, discusses post-war situation
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan and President Armen Sarkissian today visited Davit Bek village during their visit to Syunik Province, as reported the press service of the Office of the Human Rights Defender.

In Davit Bek village, they met with the mayor of Kapan and the heads of Davit Bek and Kaghnut villages and discussed the current situation in the community following the war that took place in September-November 2020. In particular, there are more social issues since people have been deprived of their lands or the opportunity to cultivate them since they are currently under Azerbaijan’s control.

The residents also raised the issue of lack of jobs. The Ombudsman and President suggested formulating the issues in writing for support within the scope of the jurisdiction of the President or Ombudsman.

During the war that took place in September-November 2020, the peaceful residents of Davit Bek village were affected by the attacks of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, as a result of which one peaceful civilian was killed, and several others were wounded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Member of Russian delegation to PACE on vote for inclusion of Armenian POWS's issue in agenda
The issue of Armenian prisoners of war...
 Two more Armenian soldiers’ bodies retrieved during search in Karabakh
The total number has reached 1,546…
 Security Council discusses damage Artsakh energy system suffered in recent war
Secretary Vitaly Balasanyan met with the top officials of Shtigen Energy Systems company…
 Armenia Ombudsman meets with residents of Syunik Province's Shurnukh village
People were deprived of their...
 Belarus to build agro-towns in Artsakh territories now under Azerbaijan control
There will be both residential buildings and social institutions...
 Armenia ruling bloc lawmaker: No official explanations from Moscow about vote at PACE
Yeghoyan suggested waiting for the return of the members of the Armenian delegation to Yerevan and asking them all the questions…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos