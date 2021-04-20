News
Armenia President visits St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of Diocese of Syunik
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working visit to Syunik Province, paid a visit to the St. Gregory the Illuminator Church of the Syunik Diocese along with Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan, Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan and the heads of several communities.

As reported the press office of the President of Armenia, President Sarkissian was greeted by Vicar of the Syunik Diocese, Archimandrite Makar Hakobyan and lit a candle in memory of all Armenian servicemen and volunteer soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.
