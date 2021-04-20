News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 20
USD
521.89
EUR
629.29
RUB
6.85
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.89
EUR
629.29
RUB
6.85
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Experts warn of attack on Facebook Messenger users in 84 countries
Experts warn of attack on Facebook Messenger users in 84 countries
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Group-IB warned the social network Facebook about a large-scale attack on Facebook Messenger users in 84 countries, including Russia. This is stated in the message of an international company specializing in the prevention of cyber attacks and the investigation of high-tech crimes, TASS reported.

Group-IB warned Facebook about a large-scale attack on Facebook Messenger users in 84 countries of the world, including Russia. Group-IB Digital Risk Protection specialists detected 5,700 fraudulent advertising publications and about 1,000 fake social network profiles that were used in this scheme, the message says.

For the first time, experts from Group-IB Digital Risk Protection recorded a fraudulent scheme in the summer of 2020 - then cybercriminals distributed links to download a non-existent Facebook Messenger 'update'. In April 2021, the number of fake Facebook posts offering to install the 'latest update' of the messenger reached 5,700. Users from 84 countries, including Russia, Europe, Asia, the MEA region, North and South America, were attacked.

Group-IB recommends that users download applications and updates only from official mobile application stores, and trust only verified accounts of the companies from which advertising publications are sent, and also advises caution when following short links.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Britcoin: British authorities are exploring the possibility of creating a new digital currency
The Bank of England and the Treasury said they would appreciate the benefits of the central bank's digital currency...
 US and Japan to work together on 5G
The agreement to jointly develop 5G is the result of one of the previously agreed tasks...
 Australian court accused Google of defrauding users
This is about the use of location information that was collected using smartphones...
 Internet blocked in Pakistan
As authorities noted, at least seven people, including several police officers, were killed in the course in Lahore...
 Facebook says they are powered entirely by renewable energy
"With Earth Day soon, I'm happy to share that Facebook's operations are now 100% supported by renewable energy...
 Facebook users will be able to contact company's independent oversight board regarding problematic content
The council was formed by Facebook Inc in response to criticism of the company's handling...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos